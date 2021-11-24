Several downtown streets will be closed for Enid Lights Up the Plains and The One events.
According to the city of Enid:
• Independence from Garriott to Oklahoma, and Park from Washington to Independence will be blocked until 2 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27. The closure will allow for The One Christmas Tree lighting stage area setup, the event Friday night and cleanup.
• Streets will be closed between Randolph, Grand, Washington and Garriott for Enid Lights Up the Plains from 2:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26.
Traffic coming into Enid from the south on U.S. 81 will be directed to the outside lane, diverted to Illinois, and directed by staff to parking areas.
Traffic coming into Enid from the east on U.S. 412 will be directed to the outside lane, diverted to 4th, and directed to parking areas by staff.
Traffic from the north and west may utilize streets between Oklahoma and Maple or between Grand and Washington to access parking.
