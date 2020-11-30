The late T. Boone Pickens already was immortalized at Oklahoma State University, with facilities and programs bearing his name, but on Saturday, the university dedicated a permanent monument created by Enid-based artist Harold Holden to the megabooster.
The 9-foot-tall bronze statue shows Pickens dressed casually with one hand in his pocket and another signaling pistols firing. It was dedicated on a spot just west of Boone Pickens Stadium. It’s the first athletic monument dedicated outside the stadium.
It’s a reminder that the football program’s resurgence began with his generosity in the early 2000’s.
“Nobody gave more than T. Boone Pickens to this university, and I don’t believe anybody ever cared more than Boone Pickens,” said Larry Reece, senior associate athletic director of development, at the dedication. “Just look around our beautiful campus. Just about any direction you look, you’re going to see something that Boone Pickens inspired. We are so grateful for what he did for his alma mater.”
Pickens not only donated much of his own fortune to Oklahoma State University, he also sparked a campaign of giving spearheaded by President Burns Hargis.
“The $600-hundred and some odd million — that was an incredible gift but that wasn’t the biggest gift that Boone Pickens gave us. What Boone Pickens us gave us is the inspiration that we could be more than we ever dreamed we could be,” Hargis said. “Nobody ever stood taller for Oklahoma State University for Boone Pickens, and now he’ll stand even taller today, forever.”
Athletic Director Mike Holder was given credit as the man who brought Pickens back to OSU. Holder said he remembered Pickens saying he found it hard to drive by the “rusted out relic” of Lewis Field.
“He gave us hope where there had been none. He made us believe that all things are possible. He made us believe that we could win at football,” Holder said. “He changed how we felt about our university. He changed giving to an unprecedented level, and in essence, he changed our university forever. For those reasons, he was and he will always be the greatest Cowboy of them all.”
