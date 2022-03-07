Hofmeister criticizes voucher bill, focus on teacher shortage in Enid visits

ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma’s state superintendent, who’s also seeking Democrats’ nomination for governor, juggled dual roles during a multi-stop visit to the Enid area Monday.
Joy Hofmeister toured several Garfield County schools in her official capacity as state superintendent of public instruction. She later spent the early evening at a campaign fundraising reception in Enid seeking bipartisan support as a state gubernatorial candidate.
Monday was her first visit to the Enid area since announcing her candidacy — and her simultaneous, widely reported departure from the Republican Party — last October.
Hofmeister’s moderate-Democrat message focusing on the state’s public education system largely stayed the same from event to event, including a sharp rebuke of a state bill proposal to create private school vouchers for students from public school funding.
Hofmeister repeatedly called the bill a “rural school killer” at a meeting of Enid Rotary Club and a meet-and-greet for Enid Public Schools teachers, after which several of whom began nodding their heads in agreement.
“You should be able to go into a classroom and have the resources that you need and the people on the team that support the students in the classrooms,” she said. “And so I say, let’s fund classrooms, not corporations.”
She later explicitly referred to her opponent, Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has expressed his support for the voucher program, during her after-hours campaign event at Champlin Mansion.
After passing out of committee, Senate Bill 1614 is on its way to a direct state Senate vote, but Republican House Speaker Charles McCall has said he won’t hear the legislation on his side of the Capitol.
“Unfortunately, that doesn’t mean it won’t come down to the wire,” Hofmeister said at Rotary.
Oklahoma already has the 47th-lowest dollar spending amount per pupil in the country — around $9,000, Hofmeister said. Meanwhile, the state has risen to the top 10 for school standards that were revised after she took over as superintendent in 2014.
Instead, Hofmeister said the state needs to solve the “upstream” problem of its educator shortage, which leads to more symptomatic issues such as trauma, child food insecurity, housing shortages and homelessness.
With increased funding from annual state budgets, Hofmeister said school districts could hire more teachers and staff.
“If we don’t have the teacher and they don’t know how to teach with … deeper depth of learning and they don’t understand how to teach those standards, we’re not going to be able to translate and give to our children the kind of learning they deserve,” Hofmeister told Rotarians. “If we don’t solve the teacher shortage, this continues to weaken our economy and weaken our support of business.”
State teachers already worn thin from the COVID-19 pandemic also need to “keep the foot on the gas” after the state runs out of its federal pandemic relief funds sent to local school districts.
The state department recently used relief funds to create several new student and educator initiatives and grant programs, including the Counselor Corps, Classroom Learning and School Supplies (CLASS) Grant, and Paid Student Teaching initiatives.
Hofmeister herself received a bachelor’s in education from Texas Christian University but was unable to acquire a teaching certificate in Oklahoma due to now-antiquated testing requirements.
She’d previously run an education business in Jenks before joining the Oklahoma State Board of Education, where she said she saw the state’s education system was going to be “dismantled” by then-state Superintendent Janet Barresi.
She ran as a Republican for the seat against Barrresi in 2014, carrying all 77 counties in her first-ever race for political office.
Hofmeister reportedly owed her victory to educators across the state, as she was out-raised by her incumbent candidate, who then came in third in the June elections. (Editor’s note: the News & Eagle endorsed Hofmeister in both 2014 and 2018 elections.)
A lifelong Republican, she changed parties last fall to run for the governor’s office, whose primary races are June 28 before the general election in November.
As of the most recent filing deadline for the governor’s race, she has raised $538,000, the second-most monetary contributions among the nine candidates across party lines, behind Stitt’s $3.3 million.
Monday’s reception at the Champlin Mansion in Enid was touted as a bipartisan event, with both Enid area Democrats and Republicans in attendance.
Hofmeister said in a speech that she intends to court Democratic voters as well as left-leaning independents and moderate Republicans to unseat the one-term Stitt in November.
She also again leaned into education, while also mentioning broadband access and health care as executive priorities if elected.
“So much is at stake here,” Hofmeister said. “The world outside the classroom impacts the world inside the classroom.”
Garfield County Democratic Party chair Nancy Presnall said she feels local support from Hofmeister, who she said had called Presnall a month ago.
Her fellow Democratic gubernatorial candidate Connie Johnson, a former state senator, has met with the local party, as well, Presnall said.
She said while others still have their doubts about her commitment to the party, state Democratic leadership had been convinced Hofmeister is running for “all the right reasons.”
Event host Gail Wynne said her father, former Oklahoma Gov. Henry Bellmon, also sought the bipartisan vote from Democrats when running for office in the 1960s and ’80s.
Since then, Wynne said the state’s Republican-to-Democrat voter ratio has flipped. Garfield County also has one of the highest rates of GOP voters. Out of 31,782 total voters currently registered in Garfield County, 19,863 are registered as Republicans, according to the state election board’s January tallies.
“She is what people in government used to be — nonpartisan, fair, courageous and not extreme,” said another host, James Bryant, who owns the Champlin Mansion with his wife, Ann.
Sally Clickner, a retired Garber educator and registered Republican, voted for Hofmeister both times in 2014 and 2018.
Clickner said Monday that despite the party switch, she’d continue to support Hofmeister when she’s able to vote for her for a third time in November.
“I’ve always looked at the person,” she said. “There’s some Republicans I support, and there’s some Republicans I don’t support.”
Host Jim Strate said he supported Hofmeister when she ran for office both times, too.
“I think she has a lot of good ideas,” said Strate, a former superintendent and CEO of Autry Technology Center, adding, “I’ve seen the peaks and valleys (of education).”
He said he doesn’t agree with Stitt’s support of the voucher proposal or with his removing two doctors from the state’s Health Care Authority board and replacing them with two board members with no medical experience.
“I don’t think he comprehends the needs of rural Oklahoma,” said Strate, a registered Democrat who had briefly switched parties to vote against Barresi in 2014. “He wants to run state government like he runs his business, and you just don’t do that. You can’t do it.”