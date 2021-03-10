Jeremy Hise, currently serving as an employee at Enid Public Schools, has been named vice president for Northern Oklahoma College Enid replacing Raydon Leaton.
Hise previously was employed by Northern Oklahoma College for 20 years, before moving to Enid High School as assistant softball coach. He will assume his new duties at NOC on May 24.
His office will be in the Everest Administration building on the Enid campus and he will report directly to the president. As vice president, he will serve as a member of the NOC Executive Council and provide vision, leadership and strategic direction for NOC operations in Enid.
He will work collaboratively with others and provide leadership in the planning, organizing and follow through of the Enid campus’ educational offerings for NOC, a multi-campus institution. Additionally, he will instruct six credit hours during each fiscal year. Hise also will represent the institution to a variety of constituencies and promote the overall mission of the college.
“I’m pleased that Jeremy has accepted the responsibility of leading NOC Enid,” NOC President Cheryl Evans said. “Jeremy loves Northern. He is a hard-working individual who will hit the ground running. I am confident that he will help guide NOC Enid in a positive direction with a focus on recruiting new students and helping the institution fulfill its mission in the Garfield county area.”
During his career at NOC, Hise has served as assistant baseball coach, a social science instructor and academic adviser earning the 2009 NISOD Excellence Award for teaching. He also was President’s Leadership Council adviser.
Hise spent his last seven years at NOC serving as athletic director for the Enid and Tonkawa campuses.
Hise is a 1994 graduate of Perry High School. He earned an Associate of Arts degree from Northern Oklahoma College in 1998, a Bachelor of Arts in Education from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1999, and a Masters of Education from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 2002.
He and his wife, Brandy, have been married since 1997 and have two adult children, Logan and Grace. Grace will graduate from NOC this spring making the entire family NOC alumni.
“Returning to NOC is a privilege and an honor,” Hise said. “I want to thank Dr. Evans and the search committee for providing me this opportunity. I look forward to working with all NOC students and staff to support them as they pursue their goals and grow the Enid campus.”
NOC is a public two-year community college, serving nearly 5,000 students on the home campus in Tonkawa, branch in Enid, NOC/OSU Gateway Program in Stillwater, online, and the University Center in Ponca City. Of these students about 60% receive financial aid and/or scholarships. NOC is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and offers associate degrees in three general areas — arts, science and applied science. The associate degree fulfills lower-division course work which is applicable toward a bachelor’s degree.
