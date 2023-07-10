ENID, Okla. — Jeremy Hise was installed as 2023-24 president of Enid Rotary Club on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Hise serves as vice president of Northern Oklahoma College Enid. As vice president, he serves as a member of the NOC Executive Council and provides vision, leadership and strategic direction for NOC operations in Enid.
He works collaboratively to provide leadership in the planning, organizing and follow through of the Enid campus’ educational offerings for NOC, a multi-campus institution.
Hise previously served as athletic director and assistant baseball coach at NOC and also served a stint as assistant softball coach for Enid High School.
“As we start our 106th year as a Rotary International Club, I look upon our yearly theme, ‘Create Hope in the World,’ and think of all the Hope Rotary has given to millions,” Hise said.
Carrie Sanders, executive director of Cherokee Strip Community Foundation, has served as Rotary president for 2022-23.
