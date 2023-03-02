HILLSDALE, Okla. — In addition to State Question 820 to legalize recreational use of marijuana, Hillsdale voters will decide the community’s franchise agreement with OG&E.
The franchise agreement would be for 25 years and would allow OG&E to provide electrical service to Hillsdale.
SQ 820 would legalize recreational use of marijuana for people 21 years old and older.
Early voting will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing. Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.