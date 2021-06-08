CARRIER, Okla. — A Hillsdale man was hospitalized following an accident Monday evening, June 7, 2021, on Oklahoma 132, 3.4 miles north of Carrier, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Billy Grant Niles, 20, was admitted to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid after the 2002 Honda motorcycle he was operating struck a deer in the roadway at 8:10 p.m., according to the OHP report.
Niles was wearing a helmet, according to the report.
