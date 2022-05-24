HILLSDALE, Okla. — Hillsdale Christian School will celebrate its 40th anniversary Friday and Saturday with public events each day.
On Friday, school buildings will be open for tours 5:30-7 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Then, at 7 p.m. there will be worship time with remarks from former students.
On Saturday, building tours and doughnuts will be available 9-10 a.m. At 10 a.m., there will be an alumni basketball game.
In August, the school will open a high school for the first time, making Hillsdale Christian School the only private Christian school in Northwest Oklahoma to offer pre-K through 12th grade, according to Jill McCoy, Hillsdale Christian public relations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.