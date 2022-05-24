Hillsdale Christian School

Hillsdale Christian School has announced plans to start a high school in fall 2022.

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

HILLSDALE, Okla. — Hillsdale Christian School will celebrate its 40th anniversary Friday and Saturday with public events each day.

On Friday, school buildings will be open for tours 5:30-7 p.m. Refreshments will be available. Then, at 7 p.m. there will be worship time with remarks from former students.

On Saturday, building tours and doughnuts will be available 9-10 a.m. At 10 a.m., there will be an alumni basketball game.

In August, the school will open a high school for the first time, making Hillsdale Christian School the only private Christian school in Northwest Oklahoma to offer pre-K through 12th grade, according to Jill McCoy, Hillsdale Christian public relations.

