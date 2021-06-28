KINGFISHER, Okla. — Heavy rain in Kingfisher County has caused flooding that forced the closure of U.S. 81 north of Kingfisher, as well as Oklahoma 33 in the city.
As of 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Mesonet weather-recording site at Kingfisher had registered 4.33 inches of rain in the past 48 hours, with 2.94 inches falling in the past 24 hours.
National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of Kingfisher County at 4:04 p.m. Monday, with the warning to last until 6:30 p.m.
"It's starting to recede," said Steve Loftis, Kingfisher County Emergency Management director, Monday afternoon. "It's just going to take some time. It depends on how much more rain we get."
He said U.S. 81 was closed north of Kingfisher, and Oklahoma 33 was closed in town from 9th west to Elk Avenue.
NWS forecasts more rain for the Kingfisher area. There is a 70% chance of rain through Tuesday, with a 40-60% chance extending into Friday.
Parts of Garfield County were included in a flood advisory issued at 3:01 p.m. by NWS. Minor flooding is expected.
The forecast for Enid includes the likelihood of more rain through the rest of the week. There is a 70% chance of rain through Tuesday, dropping to 50% from Tuesday night to Wednesday night, then increasing to 60% on Thursday.
High temperatures are expected in the 80s.
