North and southbound lanes of State Highway 74 are closed near the town of Salt Fork between U.S. 60 near Lamont and State Highway 15 in Garfield County due to flooding, according to Oklahoma Department of Transportation.
Eastbound and westbound State Highway 11 reopened east of Medford between County Rd. N2990 and County Rd. N3000 in Grant County after removing a downed power line. The roadway was closed earlier this morning.
Motorists are advised to continue to use caution if traveling as storms move through the area.
