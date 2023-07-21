High winds derail train in Fairmont, cause damage in Enid area

By Bella Casey
and Tanner Holubar
Enid News & Eagle
FAIRMONT, Okla. — An early morning storm that blew through Friday, July 21, 2023, brought down trees, overturned a train and uprooted several objects that were not tied down in the Enid area.
Eighty-four mph winds were detected near Vance Air Force Base, according to meteorologists. Terri Schaefer, Vance’s chief of public affairs, said there are trees down, and personnel still are assessing if there is any other damage at the base.
“We got a good, significant amount of tree damage here, so trees down, trees split in half, that kind of thing, and we are assessing any additional damage,” Schaefer said.
Planes were pushed around and that situation still is being assessed, she said, but nothing has been found so far that would affect the Vance mission.
“During Friday morning’s thunderstorm and wind event, Vance Air Force Base experienced winds topping 73 mph, resulting in damage to trees across the installation, and some infrastructure and aircraft damage,” Schaefer said. “Base personnel, including our contract partners, are engaging in recovery efforts.”
Train derails near Fairmont
The intersection of Fairmont Road and Southgate Road will be blocked for a few days after a BNSF train blew over around 4 a.m. east of Enid, according to Mike Honigsberg, Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management director.
Honigsberg estimated winds could have reached up to about 90 mph at the time of the derailment, which is near Fairmont, about 13 miles east of Enid. There is not a weather-recording device at the area, but radar indicated winds potentially reaching to that level, he said.
Honigsberg said the train could remain on the tracks for one to two more days. There was no hazardous material involved in the incident.
Fairmont Fire Department lost its communication tower during the storm. Honigsberg said the Fairmont and Waukomis areas reported power outages caused by damaged power lines and power poles.
According to Vivek Mahale, with National Weather Service in Norman, the highest wind speed from the storm was detected 3:45 a.m. with 84 mph gusts. Farther east, the wind gusts were detected at 74 mph at 3:52 p.m., and 58 mph at the Breckinridge Mesonet site.
“The storm moved basically west to east, starting at Vance AFB and then moved toward the Fairmont area,” Mahale said. “Fairmont, there’s no station there, but it looks like the strongest wind would have reached Fairmont 4 a.m. to 4:15 a.m. or so. We don’t have a station there, so we don’t know how strong the windspeeds were there. Unfortunately we don’t have a station between Breckinridge and Vance Air Force Base. By radar, it looks like it was as intense at Vance AFB as it was over Fairmont, but radar has its limitations.”
Imo Co-op damaged
Great Plains Co-op on Imo Road, west of Enid, sustained damage from the high winds, according to owners, who said the cameras surrounding the co-op shut off around 3:39 a.m., and when they arrived at the co-op early Friday morning, one of the grain storage structures had collapsed. The structure is not salvageable but did not have wheat inside of it when it collapsed, according to co-op officials.
Enid residents awakened by the storm
Several Enid residents woke up as the storm blew through just before and after 4 a.m. and began reporting trees down and other damage from the wind.
One social media user said a stock tank blew across U.S. 81, and a resident south of Vance AFB said they lost an awning over an RV.
Harlan Theilan, who lives on Fox Road, said he awoke early in the morning to the roof of his barn strewn across his yard.
“I don’t see salvage, it’s pretty rough,” Theilan said.
Many reported surprise that damage was not greater from the “terrifying” storm.
“We live by Woodring (Regional Airport). We are waiting for day light but I don’t see how the house is still standing,” one social media user reported. “It was crazy out here too.”
“I live a mile from Vance. It was terrifying,” another wrote.
Several said just after the storm blew through that they were in the dark, and one resident of Sunridge Estates south of Enid and east of Vance said power lines were down.
OG&E Electric Services reported that about 600 customers in Enid and Northwest Oklahoma still were out of power as of 10 a.m.