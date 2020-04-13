ENID, Okla. — Gusting winds felled a tree Sunday night or early Monday morning at Meadowlake Park.
According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, Sunday's highest wind gusts recorded in the county neared 50 mph. The maximum wind gust recorded at the Breckinridge station was 49 mph. A maximum gust of 46 mph was recorded at the Lahoma station.
A portion of the felled tree was on the Kiwanitrain tracks.
Enid Kiwanis Club President Stephanie Moffitt said damage to the track, if any occurred, had not been assessed yet.
"After the city clears all of the debris we plan to send someone out to inspect the tracks," she said. "We will also have our regularly scheduled state inspection (at the) beginning of May."
On March 19, Enid Kiwanis Club canceled all events until further notice due to the COVID-19 heath crisis.
