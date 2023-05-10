ENID, Okla. — Some Enid-area high schools will have graduation this week.
Waukomis High School will graduate 20 seniors at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, 2023, in the high school gymnasium.
Twenty-seven seniors will graduate at the Kremlin-Hillsdale gymnasium, at 7 p.m. Friday. Cimarron High School's graduation will be 7 p.m. Friday in the school gymnasium.
Chisholm High School's will graduate 63 seniors at 11 a.m. Saturday, and there will be six valedictorian speeches. The ceremony will be at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Enid High School's graduation will be 7:30 p.m. May 19 at Selby Stadium. If there is rain it will be 10 a.m. May 20 at the stadium. Another rainout would mean graduation would move to 7:30 p.m. May 20 at Chisholm Trail Expo Center.
Drummond Public Schools' graduation will be 7 p.m. May 19 in the gymnasium.
Oklahoma Bible Academy will graduate its 22 seniors at 7:30 p.m. May 26 in the high school auditorium. A reception will follow in the gymnasium.
Garber and Pioneer high schools already have had graduation cermonies.
