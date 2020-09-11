football graphic
Cherokee 22, Pioneer 20
Timberlake 56, Waukomis 6
Blackwell 26, OBA 19
Medford 38, Kremlin-Hillsdale 28
Covington-Douglas 46, Ringwood 0
Canton 49, Beaver 0
Kingfisher 45, Chisholm 8
Garber 64, Depew 14
Alva 14, Fairview 6
Bethany 22, Woodward 16
Buffalo 52, Pond Creek-Hunter 26
Seiling 40, Okeene 12
Rush Springs 45, Watonga 18

