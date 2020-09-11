High school football scores
- Enid News & Eagle
-
-
Cherokee 22, Pioneer 20
Timberlake 56, Waukomis 6
Blackwell 26, OBA 19
Medford 38, Kremlin-Hillsdale 28
Covington-Douglas 46, Ringwood 0
Canton 49, Beaver 0
Kingfisher 45, Chisholm 8
Garber 64, Depew 14
Alva 14, Fairview 6
Bethany 22, Woodward 16
Buffalo 52, Pond Creek-Hunter 26
Seiling 40, Okeene 12
Rush Springs 45, Watonga 18
React to this story:
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
ENID - Ciarla, Janice, March 1, 1955-Sept. 4, 2020, cremation, no service per her request. Condolences can be be at ladusauevans.com.
ENID - Services for Everett Eugene Ohls is at 10 a.m. Sept. 12, 2020, at Calvary Baptist Church, 831 E. Broadway, Enid, Okla., with burial in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services under the direction of Ladusau-Evans Funeral Home.
MARSHALL - Celebration of Life Service for Josh Marler, 41, will be Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at 2 p.m. in United Methodist Church, Covington. Cremation arrangements by Anderson-Burris Funeral Home and Crematory. www.andersonburris.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- U.S. Marshals join search for child porn suspect
- Fancy Dance Casino has closed temporarily after Friday opening
- Court reinstates charge against woman accused of dumping baby in dumpster
- At 95, Dennis Porter is something of an Enid legend
- OSDH: 1,147 more COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma, with more than half from 18-35 age group
- OSDH: 771 more COVID-19 cases, 13 additional deaths, including 2 in Garfield County
- OSDH: 420 additional COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths in Oklahoma reported Sunday
- OSDH: Oklahoma gains 876 COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths announced Wednesday; Garfield County up by 22 positives
- Petition group files motion to intervene as defendants in Ezzell recall hearing
- Fugitive child porn suspect arrested in Texas
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.