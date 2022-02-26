ENID, Okla. — Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is hosting its annual Lantern Tours event 7-9 p.m. Friday, March 4, in the historic Humphrey Heritage Village.
Living history interpreters will entertain and educate visitors while sharing their unique, historic perspective of life in Northwest Oklahoma before statehood. Short vignettes from living history interpreters will occur at each of the stops in the Lantern Tour.
There are no advanced tickets necessary to purchase, and Lantern Tours are first-come, first-serve. The Heritage Center will be open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., with the Lantern Tours starting at 7 p.m. A new group will start every 20 minutes. The last group will begin at 9:00 p.m.
Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. 4th in Enid. For more information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.