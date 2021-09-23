ENID, Okla. — The Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is adding to a list of celebrations in Enid this year.
In addition to the 128th anniversary of the Land Run and the 100th birthday of Convention Hall, CSRHC joins in to celebrate its 10th anniversary, at 7 p.m. Oct. 9.
The Heritage Center’s official birthday occurred in April. However, celebrations were deferred due to COVID-19. CSRHC decided instead to extend its celebrations throughout the year.
The Heritage Center’s ongoing endowment campaign began in 2015. It was supposed to wrap up in 2020, but was prevented from finishing because of the pandemic. The fundraising gala also was canceled last year.
CSRHC’s fundraising goal is $5 million, and organizers are nearly there with $4 million raised so far.
The Heritage Center’s funds are managed by Cherokee Strip Community Foundation and held by a number of banks locally.
“We are excited to be a trusted partner of the CSRHC and celebrate with them on their 10-year anniversary,” said Carrie Sanders, Cherokee Strip Community Foundation executive director.
Their organization is one of the foundation’s biggest success stories, she said.
“When they built and renovated the Heritage Center a decade ago, their board and supporters were also concerned about the long-term success of the museum, so they did an endowment campaign after their capital campaign ended,” she said.
With Lew Ward’s help, Heritage Center supporters raised just shy of $4 million in endowment funds. This means that each year, the Heritage Center receives a distribution check from the endowment to use for ongoing needs and will continue to receive annual distributions forever.
Anyone interested in adding to the Heritage Center’s endowment for ongoing support can call Cherokee Strip Community Foundation at (580) 234-3988.
“The CSCF is an awesome foundation to work with. It is a rarity for towns like us to have that sort of asset. It is really great to work with them in growing an endowment,” said Jake Krumwiede, Heritage Center director.
Other funding sources come from a public/private partnership with the state of Oklahoma. The state funds two-thirds of the staff at the Heritage Center and pays for utilities. Everything else, the center fundraises. Two full-time employees and all of the part-time employees are paid by the private foundation.
The Heritage Center fundraises its budget annually to operate and fund programs, exhibits and events with money disbursed from its endowment, annual giving and membership programs.
As its endowment continues to grow, so does its yearly operations. The endowment campaign over the last six years has enabled this.
“I love endowments because it makes our museum sustainable. It is not just something that benefits us once, it benefits us forever. That’s what make an endowment so important,” Krumwiede said.
The other ways the Heritage Center fulfills its budget every year are equally important; the endowment doesn’t do everything. There are immediate needs that must be funded, like putting out new exhibits and programming, he said.
“One way we do it is through things like the gala,” Krumwiede said. “We raise the money for operations at the Heritage Center.”
Ever since the center opened, it has hosted a fundraising gala.
“It’s an important way to continue to do the things us and the community enjoys, but it is a way for all the people who love and support the Heritage Center to come together to enjoy each other’s company and celebrate the last 10 years,” Krumwiede said.
The Heritage Center has a permanent exhibit gallery, but there also is a temporary exhibit gallery. In that space, there are new exhibits three to four times a year, including traveling exhibits or locally created exhibits.
“Thrift Style” is currently in the gallery. This exhibit shows the turning of feed sacks into garments and other practical items. The use of these commodity bags began growing in popularity in the 1920’s due to economic stress related to the Great Depression and the Dust Bowl.
Thrift Style will close Oct. 20, and the space will be available for public programming. The next temporary exhibit is scheduled to open at the beginning of January.
