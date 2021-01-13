A new temporary exhibit titled "Tying the Knot" will open Friday at Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center.
The exhibit examines the history of traditional weddings and courtship in Oklahoma and beyond. The exhibit showcases examples of wedding dress fashions and styles as they have evolved through the years, with 14 wedding gowns dating from 1873 to 2010. The exhibit, designed by Heritage Center staff, is open to the public through April 3.
Visitors to the Heritage Center will need to maintain social distancing throughout the galleries and are required to wear face masks. Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center is located a 507 S. 4th in Enid. For more information, call (580) 237-1907 or visit www.csrhc.org.
The Heritage Center and Humphrey Heritage Village are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
