WASHINGTON, Kan. — A Hennessey pilot was uninjured in a crash landing Sunday morning, in northern Kansas, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.

Douglas Scott Carthel, 54, of Hennessey, was flying a 2018 Air Tractor single-engine, fixed-wing plane near Washington, Kan., about 90 miles northwest of Topeka, Kan., at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday, according to the KHP report.

According to the report, the aircraft was making an approach to land from the south to southeast when the aircraft came off cruise power and went into idle and lost all power. Due to the loss of power and the slow speed, the pilot attempted to land in a field. No other information was provided by KHP.

