Sister Angela Houska, ASC, celebrated 60 years as a vowed member of the Adorers of the Blood of Christ earlier at the Wichita Center in Wichita, Kan.
She made her first profession on July 1, 1961, and her final vows on July 1, 1966. She marked her anniversary with a Mass at the Wichita Center chapel, followed by a celebratory meal with her community.
Sister Angie was born in Hennessey to John and Lucille (Linhart) Houska. She received a bachelor's degree in music from Newman University in Wichita in 1962, and a master's in music education from Wichita State University in 1969. Sister Angie received her certificate in clinical pastoral education in 1983 from Prairie View Mental Health Center in Newton, Kan.
Following several years as a junior high school teacher, Sister Angie became the music instructor at the Wichita Center. Her students were women who were studying to become sisters in the community of Adorers: high school students, postulants, novices and those who already had professed their vows. She also trained a special group of singers who were known as the “schola.”
Also in Wichita, she was a substance abuse counselor at the local jail, was director of volunteers for Hospice, Inc., and worked with AIDS patients in the hospice department of ConnectCare.
Sister Angie was provincial of the Adorers’ former Wichita Province for eight years, and administrator and associate director for almost 20 years. She currently ministers in the Adorers’ Associate program.
Sister Angie was on the committee that presented the Assembly of Adorers with a proposal resulting in a new group known as Sojourners. This group fosters study and devotion to the congregation's foundress, St. Maria de Mattias. Composed of individuals in the U.S. and Vietnam, Sojourners meet regularly, are supportive of one another and the Adorers community, and make solemn promises of simplicity, unconditional love and covenant. Sister Angie lives at the Wichita Center. She maintains her connection with the Sojourners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.