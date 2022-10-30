The Hennessey Mercantile was a dream of Stacy Cline. She wanted to give something back to the town where she grew up — the town she loves.
“A friend from high school in real estate called me about the building, saying I should look at it,” Cline said. She says it was in pretty bad shape, an empty shell. Cline has a degree in design so she could see something different visualizing her dream, and called her husband Perry Cline and he told her to go for it.
Cline has not always lived in Hennessey. After she graduated from Oklahoma State the couple decided to move to Colorado, sold some land and bought a ranch near Monte Vista. For 10 years he worked cattle, they sold horses, did rodeos and were outfitters who took people into the mountains. Cline opened a photography store in the nearby Wolf Creek ski area.
“We were mountain bums and had quite an adventure,” she said.
But, she had two kids and became more serious about her life, getting a master’s degree in counseling. The president of the Hennessey School Board called, asking her to come home and be a school counselor. Cline said, “It was like a message from God.”
She says her kids were starting school and they had a sick parent at home so they returned to Hennessey, and she says it was good to leave when they were first married. “Being around family is great but at times a challenge,” she said laughing.
She considers her store a community hub. The longer she is open, the more people come to eat, have coffee or to meet friends. They serve muffins, pie and coffee in the mornings.
“Recently we had some retired teachers and a girlfriend group,” Cline said. The Kingfisher County Lawyers met recently in the event room she often rents to locals for donations. There is also a hair salon in her spacious building, they have free wi-fi and the local speech and debate club just held a “Who done it” dinner theater production in their event room.
The store is open six days a week and lunch is served on the weekdays.
“We serve two specials every day starting at 11:30 until the food is gone,” Cline said.
The store sells Made in Oklahoma products and clothes she describes as country, gypsy.
She also sells industrial hemp known by most as CBD products. She and her cousin Tina Miller, an attorney in Oklahoma City, got the first license to grow hemp and were the first to grow it in the state. She plans to do more with hemp, get a website and expand her on-line presence, advertise her Airbnb in Colorado and continue to contribute to her community. Her family puts on the yearly Hennessey Rodeo.
“We opened during Christmas before COVID and it has been stressful at times but the community of Hennessey has been good to us,” she said.
Hennessey Mercantile is located on the corner at the downtown stoplight. They are open 8-5 weekdays and 9-5 on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.