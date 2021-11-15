HENNESSEY, Okla. — A Hennessey man was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of County Road 2730 and Oklahoma 51 west of Hennessey.
Juan Coronado, 48, was declared dead at the scene of massive injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 3:52 p.m. Saturday 13 miles west of Hennessey.
According to the OHP report, Coronado was driving a 2001 Chevy Tahoe south on CR 2730 when he crossed Oklahoma 51, went off the road to the left, hit an embankment and continued through some trees. His vehicle rolled one and a half times, coming to rest on its top.
The cause of the accident is listed as exceeding the legal speed limit, according to the report. Coronado was not wearing a seat belt.
