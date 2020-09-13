One week into filling the gap left by the temporary closure of Our Daily Bread, The Salvation Army still needs volunteers to help supply meals to more than 400 people each day.
The Salvation Army, with the support of local churches and nonprofits, has been serving breakfast and lunch on weekdays from its canteen truck in the parking lot at Our Daily Bread, since the soup kitchen unexpectedly closed due to COVID-19 exposure on Sept. 4.
Capt. David Brittle, with The Salvation Army of Enid, said the first day they served, on Labor Day, numbers were lower than expected, at about 250 people, because many didn’t know meals would be served.
But, he said, the number of people who’ve come out for meals picked up significantly after that first day — 250 turned into 350, then more than 400.
Brittle said the community has rallied to feed those in need. Donations from Walmart, Aldi and Starbucks have augmented Salvation Army supplies, and local organizations stepped up to take responsibility for meals, including Central Christian Church, Christian Church of the Covenant, First United Methodist Church, Enid Brewing Co., United Way of Enid & Northwest Oklahoma, World Harvest Church, Enid Faith Ways, Old Catholic Ministry of the Holy Cross, First Presbyterian Church, CDSA and St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.
As demand increased during the course of the week, Brittle said volunteers found themselves scraping the bottom of pans to serve those in need.
But no one went without. Brittle said extra food was brought from the Salvation Army kitchen, and everyone who came out left with a hot meal.
“We’ve been able to make sure everyone had something,” Brittle said. “We haven’t had to turn anyone away who didn’t get food.”
Bob Maly, one of the volunteer cooks with Our Daily Bread, said he was grateful to the churches that stepped up to fill in for the soup kitchen.
“It’s outstanding,” Maly said. “They did a lot of coordinating to make this happen, and they were able to pull it together in one day. It’s just outstanding.”
Maly said the effort to fill in for Our Daily Bread, and its 45 volunteers, shows what can happen when people put their energy into helping others.
While he’s looking forward to getting back into the kitchen at Our Daily Bread when it reopens on Friday, Maly said he hopes the temporary closure, and the massive effort to compensate for it, makes the community realize the scale of the work that happens on a daily basis at Our Daily Bread.
The Rev. Tom Stanley, pastor at Central Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), said his church is familiar with the needs of the food insecure, from operating the Enid Welcome Table, serving about 150 people each Sunday evening.
“We feed the food insecure because we believe that’s what Jesus taught — you love your neighbor as yourself, regardless of their circumstances,” Stanley said. “When Our Daily Bread shut down, it left a huge segment of our society that is already vulnerable without a means to eat. We had to step in.”
Rhonda Stevison, with Enid Faith Ways Church, said she also felt it was imperative to help when Our Daily Bread temporarily closed.
Enid Faith Ways is a small congregation, with about 10 active volunteers, but that didn’t stop them from stepping in to provide or commit to about 1,000 meals while the soup kitchen is closed.
Doing all of that with a small group of members requires a lot of hours and commitment, but Stevison said “We have to serve.”
“This is our church,” Stevison said, gesturing to those in need standing in line for a meal on Friday. “They’re regular people, just like us. Most people are just one paycheck away from being in this situation.”
Stevison encouraged people to support Our Daily Bread, The Salvation Army and smaller ministries, like her own, and the work they do on a daily basis.
Rick Haines, pastor of Pleasant Vale Community Church, said meeting the needs of Enid’s homeless and food insecure requires more than just financial support — it requires being present.
He was out at The Salvation Army Canteen each day last week, doing what he loves — serving outside the walls of his church.
“I’m a pastor, and this is my calling,” Haines said. “This is one of the things Jesus told us to do.
“To do what I want, I have to be obedient to God,” Haines said, “and here I am — this is where he led me.”
He encouraged others to support The Salvation Army with their hands and feet, in addition to their checkbooks.
“These are a great group of people,” he said, “and they are doing what is right.”
Janet Cordell, a volunteer with Christian Church of the Covenant, said being among and loving those in need is more than necessary — it is required of Christians.
“I believe we are called to care for the least of these,” Cordell said, referring to the Parable of the Sheep and the Goats, in the Gospel of St. Matthew, in which Jesus proclaims “‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
Cordell said she leans on another Gospel passage, from the Gospel of St. Luke: “To whom much is given, much will be required.”
“I have been blessed in my life,” Cordell said, “and the God of my understanding requires me to give back to others.”
She said all those in the community who serve the homeless and food insecure are living out the example of one her personal heroes, St. Teresa of Calcutta, who said, “Not all of us can do great things, but we can do small things with great love.”
“I so admire The Salvation Army and what they are doing here,” Cordell said. “In the midst of having their own people deployed to Louisiana and Texas because of the hurricane, they stepped up to do this, while still doing everything else they do.”
While it may seem obvious for churches to step into the role of feeding those in need, the effort also is getting help from a less obvious source — a brewery.
David Donaldson, kitchen manager at Enid Brewing Co., and also the fellowship chair at Central Christian Church, said helping those in need is a core value of the brewery.
“When the opportunity arose, I talked to the ownership here and they were all onboard, so we just pulled together to help,” Donaldson said. “I think it’s part of the value system, and not just me personally, but Enid Brewing as a company. We try to take care of each other, and when you have the resources and the ability to help someone in need, it’s the least you can do.”
How to help
Brittle, with The Salvation Army, said the two-week response while Our Daily Bread has been closed is a significant unplanned expense. Donations are needed, he said, to replenish supplies in The Salvation Army shelter kitchen, which serves a community meal every night.
Volunteers are needed this week to help and relieve Salvation Army volunteers who have been at it from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every day for the last week. Brittle said volunteers Calene Bowman, Addie Carlton and Jesse Buckley were there every day.
Four volunteers are needed to help each day this week, but Brittle asked anyone interested to contact him ahead of time, at (580) 275-8442, to coordinate the response.
“We don’t need 50 people to show up unannounced,” he said, but there are other opportunities to volunteer and serve beyond the response at Our Daily Bread.
Snacks also are needed, such as granola bars, cookies and protein bars, in individual serving size packages.
For more information on food needs this week, call Capt. Amanda Brittle with Salvation Army of Enid at (580) 275-8698. Monetary donations to fund feeding those in need through the Salvation Army Canteen can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 516 N. Independence.
Donations to support the ongoing work of Our Daily Bread, which reopens Friday, can be made payable to Our Daily Bread, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 110 N. Madison, Enid, OK 73701.
Any church or civic group that would like to sponsor and serve a meal at Enid Welcome Table can sign up on the Enid Welcome Table Facebook page.
