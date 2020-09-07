Salvation Army of Enid needs help from local churches and nonprofits to feed those in need who normally rely on Our Daily Bread for a hot meal.
The soup kitchen, at 616 W. Randolph, closed unexpectedly on Friday due to an exposure to COVID-19 and will remain closed until Sept. 18.
Five days a week, volunteers and staff at Our Daily Bread serve up to 100 people breakfast, and lunch to about 300 people. In an earlier interview with the Enid News & Eagle, Val Ross, who runs Our Daily Bread, said some of the soup kitchen's clients are homeless, but the majority are simply low-income people who often find themselves having to choose between utility, medical or other bills, and the cost of a hot meal.
Our Daily Bread normally fills that gap during the week for those in need for breakfast and lunch, while the Salvation Army serves a daily dinner. But with the soup kitchen closed, the Salvation Army, local churches and nonprofits rushed Friday to put a plan in place to feed those in need in the parking lot outside Our Daily Bread while the facility remains closed.
CDSA served about 100 sack lunches on Friday while planning was underway, and Salvation Army volunteered its mobile canteen truck, supplies and volunteers to stage and serve meals outside Our Daily Bread, 7 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday, until the soup kitchen reopens.
While Salvation Army provided the canteen, serving supplies and volunteers, churches and nonprofits were needed to provide either the food for each meal, or to donate the cost of covering an additional 400 meals per day.
Central Christian Church provided a breakfast Monday, followed by a meal for about 300 provided by Enid Faith Ways Church and Old Catholic Ministry of the Holy Cross. First Presbyterian Church also committed to providing sack lunches on four days, plus breakfast commitments, as of Monday afternoon, from Central Christian, Enid Brewing Co. and First United Methodist Church.
But, as of Monday, the majority of the lunches that need to be covered remain open for churches to sign up on the online meal sign-up service Take Them a Meal.
Capt. David Brittle, of Enid Salvation Army, said the biggest need is "to make sure we have the food we need," to cover the unexpected gap left by Our Daily Bread having to close.
Brittle said churches and nonprofits can cook a meal for lunch, planning for about 300 people, and deliver it to the canteen before 10 a.m., in the parking lot of Our Daily Bread, and the Salvation Army will provide food containers, drinks and plastic ware for those who are fed. Or, he said, individuals, churches and organizations can donate money, earmarked for "feeding" to the Salvation Army of Enid, to help cover the cost of them providing and preparing food, and of replacing the serving supplies.
Brittle said his staff needs at least a day's notice, so they can thaw meat for meals, and purchase to replace their supplies, if a lunch isn't covered by another church or nonprofit.
Volunteers also are needed to help serve food, and to clean and sanitize before and after the meals.
Churches, nonprofits, civic clubs and businesses can sign up to provide meals online at https://takethemameal.com/KYAU8337.
For more information, call Capt. Amanda Brittle with Salvation Army of Enid at (580) 275-8698. Monetary donations to fund feeding those in need through the Salvation Army Canteen can be dropped off at the Salvation Army office at 516 N. Independence.
