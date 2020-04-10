Help available for victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault

Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields wants to reiterate to the public and victims that services still are being provided during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
“Home is not a safe place for everyone. For victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, shelter-in-place orders and self-isolation recommendations are probably making domestic violence, sexual assault and other forms of intimate partner violence more frequent, more dangerous, and more severe,” District Attorney Mike Fields said.
“Statistically, we know there’s a direct correlation between natural disasters and increased rates of domestic violence. Isolation is one of the most powerful weapons used by domestic abusers to accomplish their objectives to control and manipulate. I’m concerned that our efforts to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 are being used by abusers for their own controlling, abusive purposes.”
Because of these concerns, Fields said he wanted to make sure victims knew protective orders are still available.
“Even though there have been many closures and cancellations due to COVID-19, we want to assure victims of domestic violence and sexual assault that help and hope are still available," he said. "If you need shelter, transportation, food, someone to talk to or help accessing any community resource, the YWCA Enid and the district attorney’s office are ready to help connect you to those resources.”
Fields said he also wanted to clarify misinformation that some abusers are telling their victims.
“Victims are permitted, and even urged, to leave their homes to get to a safer location at any time even in spite of the Safer at Home and Shelter in Place orders," he said. "You will not be arrested for leaving your home to get to safety. Please do not suffer in silence. Abuse is never your fault.
“Domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and abuse of any kind will not be tolerated in our community. Even in these uncertain times, law enforcement will arrest offenders and the D.A.’s office will hold offenders accountable for their choice to be violent and abusive.”
Victims can call 911 and request a protective order from law enforcement if they feel threatened or scared. They also can get help at the YWCA Enid, 525 S. Quincy, (580) 234-7581, or they can call the DA’s Office at (580) 233-1311 or go to the DA’s Office at the Garfield County Court House, using the south basement entrance.
