ENID, Okla. — The office of Garfield County sheriff will be decided during the Aug. 25 runoff.
Garfield County voters supported Covington's Cory S. Rink with 45.39% of the votes cast, with all precincts reporting. Incumbent Sheriff Jody Helm received 41.6% of the vote, and Garfield County Deputy Dariel Momsen received 13.01%, according to unofficial results from Oklahoma State Election Board.
Since no Democrats filed for the office, the winner of the runoff will be sheriff.
"I'm feeling really good," Rink said Tuesday night. "We’ve run a really good campaign. I’ve had a lot of support, and I want to thank everyone for their support."
Rink, with 11 years of law enforcement experience, campaigned on a platform of community involvement and training for deputies.
"We need to just keep working hard and doing what we're doing," Rink said. "I believe we can have a really good outcome."
Rink complimented Momsen's efforts during the campaign.
"I really appreciate Mr. Momsen's campaign," he said. "I think he ran a really good race."
"I feel we did a pretty good job," Helm said Tuesday night. "My team did a good job. I am feeling confident we'll pull this off."
Helm thanked everyone for their support during his campaign and those who cast their vote for him Tuesday.
"Thanks for voting for me and we'll see you August," he said.
According to unofficial election board totals, a 8,694 votes were cast for the office of sheriff. Rink received 3,946; Helm received 3,617; and Momsen received 1,131.
