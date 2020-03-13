ENID, Okla. — Health officials are reporting three positive cases of COVID-19 Friday morning — with no official cases in Northwest Oklahoma — but the numbers are changing constantly globally and could change locally.
In all, health officials reported three confirmed or presumptive cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma, with one of the positive tests confirmed by the CDC. Those include two in Tulsa County. The third, an airman stationed at Altus Air Force Base in Jackson County, was disclosed Thursday. There have been no positive tests for COVID-19 in Garfield County recorded, according to health department information.
Officials at Vance Air Force Base and Enid Public Schools confirmed Friday morning no official cases are reported on base or at the public schools in Enid.
Many business and schools throughout the area are taking precautions with extra cleaning protocols and canceling, postponing or limiting events where the public could gather.
Stride Bank Center posted a note at the center asking those who are feeling ill or have flu-like systems to refrain from attending events. Symptoms listed included fever, cough and shortness of breath, or anyone who has been diagnosed or believed to have contracted or been in contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19 .
The center also discouraged those who have traveled to or been in contact with anyone who has traveled to a location with at Level 1, 2 or 3 travel notice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — including China, Italy, South Korea, Japan, Iran and Hong Kong — in the past 14 days to refrain from attendance.
Jamie Dukes, public information manager with the Oklahoma Department of Health, said four tests for the virus are pending with the state, but more information will not be forthcoming unless those tests are determined positive. Currently, the department's website page on coronavirus also shows 36 in Oklahoma have tested negative for the virus. Testing is completed through the state department’s public health lab.
She said the website will be updated as numbers change. Currently, locations of the positive tests are not on the site, but that most likely will change in the future.
She said protection of the identity of those testing positive for the virus is of the utmost concern to the department.
“We are trying to be cautious in protecting the identities,” she said, adding that is more important in rural areas of the state where people are more likely to figure out the identities.
