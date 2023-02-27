ENID, Okla. — The District 2 County Health Department provides a number of services and is starting to put more focus on services that haven’t got as much attention since the COVID-19 pandemic, Regional Administrative Director Maggie Jackson told Enid Rotarians Monday.
The district served by the department includes Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher and Logan counties.
Jackson said in 2022 the department served more than 40,000 clients, including all the COVID vaccinations.
“This year we’re kind of back down to normal operation, seeing about 10,000 people here,” she said.
One of the larger programs is the Women, Infant and Children (WIC) program, she said. Included is breastfeeding and lactation support, a Children First program which provides a nurse educator into the home of a pregnant woman for her first pregnancy. If a woman qualifies for WIC, she also can get a car seat from the department, which handed out 89 car seats last year.
In health education, they have social workers, immunization support and also follow up with infectious diseases. The department can do all the tests for infectious diseases.
“We don’t always hear about these in the public,” Jackson said. “We do see a lot of tuberculosis in Garfield County and more than any other place in the state, including Oklahoma City.”
Jackson gave other updates on the numbers served through the department’s services in 2022.
“We love to be active in the community and are getting back out there,” she said. She pointed to the County Medical Reserve Corps that partners with the Red Cross and has 135 volunteers.
“This organization is for any disaster response effort,” she said. “We keep the group active and organize trainings so when there is a disaster there’s a group of medically vetted volunteers trained to respond.”
Certified Healthy Oklahoma is a program that certifies local businesses, schools, churches, early childhood centers and campuses that show effort toward promoting wellness in their agency or organization. She said that program will be ramping up again this year.
“When you create healthy policies and a healthy environment for your employees, it’s part of the big picture for public health,” she said.
A program that touches every person in the county is the consumer protection service that monitors 404 food licenses in Garfield County. The service did 672 inspections in 2022.
“We are out and about making sure food safety is important,” she said. “It’s the reason why we don’t have lots of death from infectious diseases like we did in the past.”
Jackson said the department also monitors how “healthy” the county is and where the county stands compared to the state and nation.
“We got a few thumbs down,” she said. “Obesity, we are worse off in Garfield County than in the rest of the state.”
The county also has problems with binge drinking, physical activity and not eating enough vegetables.
“We have lower coverage of health insurance, still, in Garfield County,” she said. “In the last two years we’ve made a big effort to enroll people in either employer-based coverage or in Medicaid. We hope to see those numbers increase in the next few years.”
Other factors that influence health the most in Garfield County include poverty, access to healthy food, education access, social and community connectedness.
“Those types of interventions are things public health wants to make a difference in because they’ll have an impact on the whole population,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.