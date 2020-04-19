April 12
• Hiland Dairy, 824 S. Hoover, reported someone threw a brick into the windshield of a vehicle at the business. Estimated damage, $400.
April 13
• Bruse Ralstin, of Enid, reported between April 11 and 12 in the 1000 block of North 10th a truck was vandalized when a front window was broken. Estimated damage, $500.
• Cheyenne Wilfong, of Enid, reported about 3 p.m. April 13 someone entered her vehicle parked in the 5100 block of West Garriott. Items taken included two 12-inch Sub Zero speakers, a Pioneer amp and dual touch-screen radio. Estimated loss, $460.
• Branden Williams, of Enid, reported at 4:31 p.m. on April 13 someone took his burgundy 2006 Ford Taurus while parked in the 300 block of North Independence. In addition to the car, miscellaneous cards, clothing and an after market sound system were taken. Estimated loss of items, $650. No value for the car was listed.
• Billy Burroughs, of Enid, reported sometime after 12 p.m. on April 12 someone took a red riding lawn mower and a green push mower from his property in the 1100 block of East Maine. Estimated loss, $300.
April 14
• Bradford Dickerson, of Enid, reported on April 6 someone took a Toro lawn mower from the driveway of his residence in the 700 block of West Hickory. Estimated loss, $300.
