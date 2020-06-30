Enid consumers are turning to meat markets such as T&C Meats and Big Country Meat Market as a solution to freezing sides of beef as processing stalls and meat prices rise.
Eldon Campbell, the manager of T&C Meats, said business “has been really good’’ during the past few weeks.
“It’s just hard work and a good product,’’ Campbell said.
T&C has brought its meat from Creek Stone Farms in Arkansas City, Kan., and Iowa Premier in Canaan, Iowa. They have not had to deal with the larger meat packing plants that have been hit hard by the pandemic.
“They are a lot smaller than the big boys,’’ Campbell said.
Campbell said his customers are comfortable buying from a company that has cut the meat themselves.
“They definitely can talk with the butcher,’’ he said. “I would agree that makes it a lot better.’’
T&C makes its own bacon and pork bellies.
“It’s a challenge to work through it,’’ Campbell said. “Bacon and hamburger patties make it a good in-house business. We haven’t had any issues.’’
T&C has been able to increase its employees from three to six since February.
“It’s definitely been up,’’ Campbell said. “It’s better than we thought it was going to be. We have the advantage of being able to take it straight to the customer.’’
Road construction in front of the business on Chestnut had slowed the business down.
“The whole town has been big in supporting us,’’ Campbell said.
T&C, Campbell said, has been safety conscious. They do extra sanitation on door handles and have offered curbside service. They sanitize every credit card.
“We have definitely gained some customers through this,’’ he said.
Big Country Meat is located at 606 W. Willow Rd. in Enid.
The Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association has put out a list of ranchers who raise cattle and sell beef directly to consumers.
They include:
C&G Cattle, Aline, Christy Willyard, (580) 327-7971 or (580) 430-5449, email: willyard9@hot mail.com.
Heaton & Orcutt Beef, Alva, Jeff & Jaci Heaton, (580) 732-3276, (580) 732-3276, email: jaciheaton@gmail.com
Jester Cattle, Cashion, Jerry Casey, (940) 368-0501, email: cow boyjc68@gmail.com
Covenant Farms, Cashion, Phillip Kimberling, (405) 830-3916, email: philandkel@aol.com. Facebook: @Covenant Farms
Bachman Family Farms, Deer Creek, Amy Bachman, (620) 845-4223 or 620-4223, email: amy@bachmanfamilyfarms.com. Website: www.bachmanfamily farms.grazecart.com
1070 Farms, Deer Creek, Sierra Regier, (580) 532-5202, email: 1070farms@gmail.com. Website: www.1070farms.com
Silverwood Wagyu LLC, Enid, Linda Woodruff, (580) 484-0352, email: silverwoodwagyu@gmail.com. Website: http://silverwood wagyu.com
Fairview Farm and Ranch LLC, Fairview, Steve or Rhonda Regier, (580) 227-0727 or (405) 664-7112, email: steverhondaregier@sbcglob al.net
Lazy KT Ranch, Freedom, Katie Blunk, DVM, (580) 430-7777, email: katie.blunkdym@gmail.com
ELK Arrowhead Ranch, Orlando, Rodney Cook, (832) 585-6336, email: cookrd@jccloud.com
BEEFED, Seiling, Destinee Weeks, (580) 922-0356, (580) 922-1256, email: orders@getbeef.com. Website: www.getbeeffed.com
The Oklahoma Beef Producers, according to the Oklahoma Farm Report, have been hit hard, especially in the Panhandle.
“To make matters worse, the Panhandle just went through 142 days without a quarter-inch of rain, as of May 17, and about 2 inches in six months,’’ said Cimarron County Extension director Justin Wagner in a press release. “In other parts of the state, many producers have been holding onto their cattle waiting for prices to increase, but we have no grass out here.’’
Wagner said he has been working with area beef producers to add options. He said many operators have had to get rid of animals at a significant loss. He added a few have even resorted to selling live animals to consumers directly off the pasture, when and whether possible.
According to the Oklahoma Farm Report, cattle operations are being hit hard in areas less affected by the drought. It reported changes in the energy sector have shut down many ethanol plants, taking away distillers grains as options for feed byproducts. It reported transportation and logistics issues have reduced trade and availability of many other byproduct feeds.
