The Harvest Festival at Red Bird Farm on Saturday featured 60 vendors, a pumpkin patch and activities that rang in the fall season. Vendors and food trucks came to town from around the region, with some traveling from Kansas, Oklahoma City and Stillwater.
Julie Wulfert, from Edmond, and owner of Jugeez Home Decor, said she attended the festival last year with her daughter who is a school teacher in the Enid area.
“I’m a designer, and I just recently opened my boutique about six months ago,” Wulfert said. “Since we were here last year, I kind of wanted this to be my first attempt at being a vendor. Because I love it. It’s so cute and they do such a good job.”
Wulfert said the atmosphere reminded her that fall is now here and that the holiday season is right around the corner. She was selling fall and Christmas decor, as well as home decor from her boutique.
Among the activities available were blacksmithing demonstrations by Tom Nelson. Nelson lives in Covington, and owns Cross Around Forge in Douglas. He is a member of Saltfork Craftsmen, the blacksmithing club in Oklahoma. He also teaches blacksmithing courses at Autry Technology Center. He said it was his second year demonstrating blacksmithing at the Harvest Festival.
“Last year, I don’t think there was nearly as many people, but it was still a big deal,” Nelson said. “And this year is a lot of people. So far it’s been really good and fun. I wouldn’t lug all this stuff around if it wasn’t fun.”
Nelson said his favorite part of coming to the Harvest Festival is being able to show off a skillset that was once a necessity in each community.
“A lot of the kids, they ask, ‘What’s that? What’s this?’ So you explain to them the fire, you heat up your metal until it’s soft so you can shape it and when you hammer on it it cools off. You reheat it, and then you make things,” Nelson said. “Whatever is needed. Years ago, people in the community went to the blacksmith to have a lot of things made.”
Red Bird Farm is located at 8812 N. Hwy. 81 in Enid.
