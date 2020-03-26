Enid News & Eagle
Harbor Freight Tools will have its grand opening of its store in Enid at 8 a.m. April 4.
The Enid store, located at 4010 W. Garriott, is the 18th Harbor Freight Tools store in Oklahoma. As a designated essential service, the store will be open seven days a week, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. It will resume its regular hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. after the COVID-19 crisis has passed.
“We’re ready to serve and deliver value to customers in Enid and all of Garfield County,” said Matthew Pritchett, store manager. “At Harbor Freight, we recognize that now, more than ever, our customers depend on Harbor Freight for the tools they need to get the job done at an affordable price. We are the place for quality tools at the lowest prices for mechanics, contractors, homeowners and hobbyists — any tool user who cares about value.”
The store will stock a selection of tools and accessories in several categories, including automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
During the COVID-19 crisis, all Harbor Freight stores have implemented more frequent cleaning and are following the guidelines from Centers for Disease Control, including social distancing to protect the health and safety of customers and associates. Shopping also can be done online at www.harbor freight.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.