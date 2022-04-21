ENID, Okla. — Enid’s annual barbecue competition will return this weekend, with endless barbecue, live music, cornhole and a car bash.
The 17th annual Kansas City Barbeque Society-sanctioned Hanor Red Dirt BBQ will be Friday and Saturday at Stride Bank Center and elsewhere in downtown Enid.
During two days of four cooking competitions, teams from throughout the region will come to Enid to cook and be judged for their original chicken, steak and pork recipes.
Red Dirt BBQ event coordinator Lynne Benkendorf said 17 years has gone by so quickly.
“It seems like yesterday that I was in Anthony, Kan., witnessing my first contest,” Bankendorf said. “Who knew that this event would put a fire in Enid and bring folks from as far as Boston? The folks who compete on the KCBS circuit are the salt of the earth. They are family. I know that if I’m traveling anywhere across the U.S. and I need help, I can call anyone of these guys and they would do what it takes to get me home. It’s a reunion this weekend and all are invited.”
On Friday, some downtown streets will be blocked off as barbecue contestants begin set-up for a full day of cooking. The first tasting will be United Way’s Chisholm Broadband Bacon Tasting, 5-7 p.m. in the SBC Plaza. Tickets are $10 for 10 samples.
Competitions on Friday and Saturday include the CBS Master Series, OG&E Kids Q, Steak Cookoff Association’s steak contest and the Bacon Bash.
The Jackson Auto Car Bash will be at Independence and Cherokee, 5-7 p.m. Friday, with three car hits for $5. Also at 5 p.m., at Independence and Cherokee, is the beginning of sign-ups for the NW Cornhole Association Competition.
Dually Noted will perform at the SBC Plaza 6-8 p.m. Friday, while the Red Dirt Show will be 7 p.m. Friday at Stride Bank Center, featuring Stony LaRue, Cody Canada and The Departed, and Micky and the Motor Cars.
Award ceremonies for the United Way Bacon Bash and SCA steak competition, will be 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., respectively, at the SBC Plaza.
On Saturday, Enid Noon AMBUCS will host their annual barbecue lunch in a tent at Park and Independence. The time for the lunch is 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Cost is $10. The awards ceremony for KCBS BBQ competition and Kids Q will be 3:30 p.m. Barbecue competitors will be vying for $14,500 in prize money.
