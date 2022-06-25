ENID, Okla. — Members of the Enid Amateur Radio Club spent all day Saturday in 100-degree temperatures communicating with radio operators from across the globe.
On Field Day, the local amateur radio operators, or “hams,” spoke to people from as far away as London and Alaska to test their readiness in the event of a natural disaster or other emergency, said Jim Faubion, president of the EARC.
“This is a reminder that when catastrophic events happen — when communication avenues are shut down, … and all the normal ways of communicating that we’re dependent on are non-existent — equipment like this is still functional,” Faubion said.
The EARC members set up their equipment — transceivers that can be powered by batteries and generators during emergencies — on Saturday morning, demonstrating their abilities to several dozen members of the community, ranging in ages from 11 to 82 years old.
Every year, more than 40,000 hams throughout North America participate in Field Day, which has been an annual event since 1933 and is the most popular event in ham radio, according to the American Radio Relay League.
There are more than 150 licensed hams in Enid, with about 30 active in the EARC.
In Oklahoma, tornadoes are a common occurrence. Hams, licensed with the Oklahoma State Department of Public Safety, are able to set up their equipment if called upon in the aftermath of tornadoes or other catastrophic events.
“We can be ready at a moment’s notice,” Faubion said.
Local hams can even assist in emergencies that occur across the United States or the world.
“Like when hurricanes hit the Gulf Coast, and the power goes out … we could begin to relay conversations and find out if people’s loved ones are OK,” Faubion said. “We’ve even had people in our club who have, uniquely, found people stranded in the ocean and, in turn, called the U.S. Coast Guard to help rescue them, depending on their GPS location.”
Anyone interested in amateur radio is eligible to apply for a membership with EARC. Dues for regular, licensed amateurs are $25 per year for individuals, and family memberships are $30 per year.
For information about EARC, which meets at 7 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month in the Conference Room at the Ramada Inn, go go www.enidarc.org.
