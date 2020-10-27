Local volunteers are organizing a Halloween parade for local nursing home residents, and are asking members of the community to dress up in costumes and spread some joy to those in need.
Kristine Redd said she and other organizers got the idea for Halloween Parade at a Distance after going to sing outside residents' windows at Golden Oaks Village a couple of weeks ago.
After seeing the reaction of seniors who had been isolated for weeks, or months, Redd said she wanted to help organize another event to let them know they're loved.
"The response of the people inspired me that this needs to happen more," Redd said. "Some people cried, some people put their hands over their hearts, and some people put their hands on the glass to be closer to those who came to see them. Just to see the joy on their faces — they have been in isolation, suffering for months — and just to know that people outside remember and care about them, and they are not forgotten, means so much."
The Halloween parade will be at four local nursing homes on Saturday, at the following times and locations:
• Brookdale Enid, 4613 W. Willow, 4-4:30 p.m.
• The Living Center, 1409 N. 17th, 4-4:30 p.m.
• Golden Oaks Village, 5801 N. Oakwood, 4:30-5 p.m.
• Kenwood Manor, 502 W. Pine, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Redd said the parade at The Living Center will be restricted to seeing and waving at residents through windows, and letting them see costumed visitors. At the other three locations, staff plan to bring residents to an outdoor location, weather permitting, to view the parade.
Times at Brookdale and The Living Center are the same, due to availability at the facilities.
There is no pre-registration required to participate in the event. Redd said members of the community just need to show up at the facilities at the appointed time, follow signs and directions to the parade area, and cheer up seniors in need.
"The best thing we can do right now to to help these people heal, is just to show and let them know they are not forgotten," Redd said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.