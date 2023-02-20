ENID, Okla. — Brian Pillatzke, president of Enid Habitat for Humanity, says his organization provides a “hand up, not a hand out.”
“We help an individual or a family get into a home who is in need of housing and has the ability to pay bills,” Pillatzke said.
He spoke Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, to members of Enid Rotary Club.
People who apply are chosen based on their level of need, their willingness to become partners in the program and their ability to repay the no-interest loan, Pillatzke said.
A person becomes a partner in the program by providing “sweat equity,” meaning they help with the remodel, refreshing of a property or building of a new home. It is a person who picks up a hammer, a paint brush or somehow pitches in with the project.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian organization founded in 1976 by Millard and Linda Fuller that builds homes in partnership with individuals and families in need of an affordable place to live.
As of 2020, Habitat for Humanity operates in more than 70 countries and has helped more than 35 million people construct, rehabilitate or preserve homes, Pillatzke said. As of 2013, Habitat was the largest nonprofit builder in the world.
“Everyone should have a home,” he said.
Since its founding in 1985, Enid Habitat for Humanity and its supporters have built and renovated dozens of homes for families in Enid, he said.
Pillatzke said in past years, Habitat for Humanity has “recycled” Habitat for Humanity homes, remodeled a few donated homes and built two new homes.
Currently, the local organization is focused on finishing a remodel on the west side of town and a new home in North Enid.
“The new home has been a long process due to COVID and price increases,” Pillatzke said.
He said Habitat always is looking for helpers and said the local organization also is in need of board members, office help and volunteers for the construction committee.
In the spring, Habitat for Humanity will have a garage sale for all the goods that have been donated and were not used.
For more information on volunteering, visit https://enidhabitat.org/volunteer/ or send a message to Enid Habitat for Humanity on Facebook.
