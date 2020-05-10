A Guthrie man was critically injured Saturday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Hennessey, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 81, about 2 miles north of Hennessey in Kingfisher County, according to an OHP report. Michael Porter, 26, of Guthrie, was transported from the scene by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with a head injury.
According to the report, Benjamin Mills, 31, of Waukomis, was southbound on U.S. 81 when for an unknown reason he left the roadway to the right in a 2015 Toyota Tundra and struck a utility pole. The truck rolled an undetermined amount of times and came to rest in a field.
Mills was uninjured. His other two passengers: Bonnie Mills, 27 of Waukomis, and 4-year-old girl, of Waukomis, and whose name was withheld from the report, were both taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid and were treated and released, according to the report.
Benjamin Mills' condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the collision both remain under investigation.
