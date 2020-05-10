HENNESSEY, Okla. — A Guthrie man was critically injured and two from Waukomis were treated and released after a single-vehicle rollover crash north of Hennessey Saturday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on U.S. 81, about 2 miles north of Hennessey in Kingfisher County, according to an OHP report.
Michael Porter, 26, of Guthrie, was a passenger in a 2015 Toyota Tundra that was driven by Benjamin Mills, 31, of Waukomis, according to OHP. The vehicle was southbound on U.S. 81 when for an unknown reason it left the roadway to the right and struck a utility pole. The truck rolled an undetermined amount of times and came to rest in a field.
Porter was transported from the scene by helicopter to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with a head injury.
Mills was uninjured. His other two passengers: Bonnie Mills, 27, and 4-year-old, whose name was withheld from the report, were taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid and treated and released, according to the report.
Benjamin Mills' condition at the time of the crash and the cause of the collision both remain under investigation, according to the OHP report.
