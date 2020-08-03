The number of motorcycle groups signing up for Saturday's Coach-A-Kid Motorcycle Show is exceeding expectations — a trend Coach-A-Kid director John Gray hopes will translate into more people signing up to be mentors for kids in need.
The Coach-A-Kid Motorcycle Show and school year kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 2126 N. Van Buren.
Coach-A-Kid Enid’s mission is to improve academic achievement with a focus on reading and math, building self-esteem, establishing positive relationships and to help children overcome negative behaviors.
Gray said the event is not a fundraiser, but rather a fun event to raise awareness about the mentoring program, and the need for more mentors, as COVID-19 concerns have sidelined many of the regular volunteers.
"We're always in need of mentors, and even more so now, because there are mentors who are justifiably concerned with how COVID will turn out," Gray said. Many of the volunteers are older, Gray said, and some volunteers or close family members have health conditions that put them in a high risk category for COVID-19.
Between COVID-related concerns going forward, and already having to cancel summer programs, Gray said the program is essentially starting over this year.
"I am looking at this year as ground zero," he said. "I am looking at it as though this program was just getting its start."
Gray said he hopes to be able to provide mentors for 100 students. But, right now, that means he needs to recruit 100 mentors.
Mentors have to pass a background check, be at least 18 years old and attend a training session before being assigned a student, who could be in any grade from kindergarten to 12th grade. Gray said he works to pair mentors and students who will mesh on the first try.
Once assigned, mentors serve 30 minutes once a week, and all mentoring is done at school.
Gray said he hopes the public will come out Saturday to see the motorcycles, to learn more about the program and consider signing up their child for services, or to volunteer as a mentor.
He's taking it as a good sign that more than the original goal of 50 motorcycles are expected at Saturday's show.
Two veterans' motorcycle groups, one out of Stillwater and another from Ponca City, are slated to attend, along with Enid Mayor George Pankonin, state Sen. Roland Pederson, Downed Bikers Association, Buffalo Wild Wings and United Way partner agencies.
A motorcycle safety program is planned by Downed Bikers Association, and Preston’s Cycle and ATV and Cycle Ward are bringing motorcycles to the show.
Signage for the show was donated by Paul Stone with Signs on a Dime.
Motorcycle groups or individual riders do not need to register for the show, and all are welcome.
Anyone interested in signing up their child for mentoring services, or in volunteering to be a mentor, can contact Gray at (580) 366-4962 or email jgray@yfsenid.org.
