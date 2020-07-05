TONKAWA — Ground was broken last week ceremony for The HUB Entertainment Center at Tonkawa Hotel & Casino.
The HUB will feature bowling, arcade, e-gaming lounge, movies, meeting rooms for parties or events and a sports bar. The entertainment center will be connected to the current Tonkawa Hotel & Casino located on Interstate 35 at Exit 214 in Tonkawa.
The HUB plans to open in spring of 2021.
“We are excited to bring more entertainment to the northern Oklahoma community,” said Phillip Glass, CEO of Tonkawa Enterprises. “We are proud to expand the enterprises for the Tonkawa Tribe, as well as, bring more jobs to the area. The HUB will be a great place for kids, adults and families.”
The HUB will offer bowling leagues, kid and adult birthday parties, adult or corporate meeting space, e-gaming tournaments, a place to grab a bite while watching sports and more.
Tonkawa Hotel & Casino is located at 16601 W. South in Tonkawa. The casino offers more than 500 electronic games, Buffalo Grill & Lounge and a hotel with an outdoor pool.
