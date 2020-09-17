The Triangle Insurance Great Land Run will the closure of several streets in Enid on Saturday morning.
According to the city of Enid, the closures will be 5-11 a.m. for the 5K, 10K and half-marathon.
Streets affected are:
• Oxford between Washington and Van Buren.
• Northbound and southbound Van Buren at Oxford.
• Oxford between Van Buren and Crosslin Park.
• Eastbound Purdue between Crosslin and Oakwood.
Enid Police Department will be directing traffic at:
• Northbound and southbound Van Buren at Oxford.
• Purdue at Enid Seventh- Day Adventist Church.
• Purdue at Cleveland.
