The Triangle Insurance Great Land Run will the closure of several streets in Enid on Saturday morning.

According to the city of Enid, the closures will be 5-11 a.m. for the 5K, 10K and half-marathon.

Streets affected are:

• Oxford between Wash­ing­­­ton and Van Buren.

• Northbound and south­bound Van Buren at Oxford.

• Oxford between Van Bu­­ren and Crosslin Park.

• Eastbound Purdue be­­tween Crosslin and Oakwood.

Enid Police Department will be directing traffic at:

• Northbound and southbound Van Buren at Oxford.

• Purdue at Enid Seventh- Day Adventist Church.

• Purdue at Cleveland.

