ENID, Okla. — The Great Hullabaloo, a Festival for Whippersnappers, is scheduled for Sept. 10, 2022 in the 200 block of East Maple in Enid just past Leonardo’s Children's Museum.
It will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“This is a festival completely geared toward kids," said Tammy Wilson, owner of Enid Event Company. "Everyone comments that we need more things for kids to do so it's their turn."
Enid Police Department, Enid Fire Department, Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center will all be at the festival. In addition, there will be unicorn rides, face painting, various entertainers and kid friendly food trucks and vendors with wares for children.
“We’re working to bring entertainers from the Inspyral Circus to the event," Wilson said. "They do interactive crowd activities such as stilt walking, juggling and theater style entertainment without the use of animals. Their platform is raising mental health awareness and teaching self-esteem and the importance of not giving up while they're entertaining.”
There is a cost involved in getting them here, and Wilson is looking for sponsors to help with the event. If businesses or organizations want to do a $100 sponsorship, they will run social media ads and can hang their banner at the event or have a vendor table with tickets to the event included. They are currently half way to their goal.
Vendor spaces are available for anyone with items that are geared toward children. Spaces are $50. The organizers also are looking for any other businesses or organizations that might have an activity or game to add to the event. To purchase a vendor space or add an activity to the festival, call Wilson at (580) 402-6732. Admission for the festival is $3 per child. Adults get in free and must be accompanied by a child.
