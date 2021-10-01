Nick Vance Matthews visited Vance Air Force Base for the first time to attend the base’s 80th anniversary celebration Sept. 17.
His visit was motivated by a desire to continue the “living heritage” his family has with Vance. It was named after his great-grandfather, Lt. Col. Leon Robert Vance Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient from World War II.
During his visit, Matthews, called “Vance” by those who have known him since he was a teenager, toured the base with his family. He flew in a T-1A Jayhawk trainer jet, met prominent members of the local community, and celebrated his great-grandfather’s service to the U.S. Air Force by attending a 1940s themed heritage event and hangar dance.
To Matthews the visit was more than just an anniversary celebration — it was all about family.
“When I think of Vance Air Force Base and Enid, I see a reflection of my family and all the challenges and triumphs that we’ve been through,” Matthews said.
One of those challenges was the death two years ago of his grandmother, Sharon, the daughter of Col. Vance.
Matthews said his grandmother was “daddy’s little girl” and looked up to her dad with a great sense of love and pride. She often involved herself with the base and exemplified the “living heritage” he wants to continue himself.
Continuing the Vance family involvement with the base and the Enid community is something Matthews promised his grandmother before she died.
Matthews said attending the 80th anniversary celebration let him witness the Enid community’s admiration for his great-grandfather’s legacy. Because of that, he plans to return at least once a year to stay involved and keep his promise to his grandmother.
Leon Vance was born in Enid in 1916 and graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1939. He was promoted to first lieutenant in 1940, and to lieutenant colonel in 1943. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry on an aircraft mission over France in which he lost his right foot to enemy aircraft fire and managed to save most of his crew before ditching his B-24 near the English coast. Two months later, Vance was returning to the United States when the aircraft he was on disappeared with all those aboard between Iceland and Newfoundland on July 26, 1944. He was presumed dead and the Medal of Honor was presented to his daughter, Sharon.
Enid Army Air Base was renamed Vance Air Force Base in 1949.
