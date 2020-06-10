Grass fires keep area departments busy

Smoke rises into the sky from a fire southwest of Ringwood on Wednesday afternoon, June 10, 2020. 

 Billy Hefton | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County rural fire departments were busy Wednesday afternoon and evening fighting several grass fires fanned by strong winds.

Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said Pioneer-Skeleton Creek, Waukomis, Lahoma and Drummond fire departments were mopping up a fire five miles west of Drummond around 5:30 p.m., along with Major County rural departments. There also was a fire reported near Waukomis.

He said the Major County departments were released from the scene to respond to another fire further west in Major County.

