Grass fires keep area departments busy

ENID, Okla. — Garfield County rural fire departments were busy Wednesday afternoon and evening fighting several grass fires fanned by strong winds.
Garfield County Emergency Management Director Mike Honigsberg said Pioneer-Skeleton Creek, Waukomis, Lahoma and Drummond fire departments were mopping up a fire five miles west of Drummond around 5:30 p.m., along with Major County rural departments. There also was a fire reported near Waukomis.
He said the Major County departments were released from the scene to respond to another fire further west in Major County.
