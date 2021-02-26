A Grant County jury convicted a Medford man of six child sex charges Friday.
According to District Attorney Mike Fields, John Earnest Skrdla, 45, was convicted of one count of child sex abuse, two counts of enabling child sexual abuse, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.
The charges stemmed from a multi-agency investigation led by Enid Police Department in which two girls — ages 14 and 15 — were sexually abused in Skrdla’s Grant County home. The jury recommended sentences totaling 120 years in the six counts.
“Both victims showed a tremendous amount of courage and perseverance,” Fields said. “Five years is a long time to wait for justice. We were honored to represent the State in this case and have the opportunity to tell their stories.”
The investigation began in October 2015 when Skrdla sent images of the girls being sexually abused to a police informant who then contacted Enid Police Department.
The jury deliberated about an hour before announcing its guilty verdicts.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Eric Epplin, Tallena Hart and Steven Young.
“I’m grateful for the hard work of our law enforcement partners, especially the Enid Police Department,” Epplin said. “These crimes were horrific and tragic. They will certainly leave a lifetime of emotional scars. I’m glad the jury’s verdicts and sentence recommendations reflect the magnitude and gravity of these crimes.”
Formal sentencing will be conducted April 12 by Judge Paul Woodward.
