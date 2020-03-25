Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a proclamation declaring Thursday, March 26, a “Statewide Day of Prayer” for all Oklahomans impacted by COVID-19.
Oklahoma faith leaders are asked to unite together at a special prayer and worship event titled “Let Hope Rise: Together In Prayer for Oklahoma.”
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and will be televised live on Griffin Communications stations News 9 in Oklahoma City and News On 6 in Tulsa. Viewers can also stream online at transformationchurch.com. In-person attendance will not be allowed in accordance with current social distancing guidelines.
“I know this is an uncertain or anxious time for many Oklahomans right now,” said Gov. Stitt. “That is why I believe it is important we join together as a state and pray for God’s blessing, protection and strength as we face a challenge that is unprecedented in its scope.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.