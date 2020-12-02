A Goltry woman was killed Wednesday in a single-vehicle accident in Alfalfa County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Brandy Dawn Anderson, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The accident happened at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday on Bryan Road, about three-quarters of a mile west of Oklahoma 45 and 2.5 miles south of Goltry.
According to the report, Anderson was driving a 2002 Chevy Silverado west on Bryan road when she lost control, went into a broad slide and overturned. She was ejected, according to the report, and the vehicle landed on top of her.
The cause of the accident was listed as excessive speed for road conditions, according to the report. She was not wearing a seat belt. The dirt road was dry at the time of the accident.
