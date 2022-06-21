ENID, Okla. — A Goltry woman was killed Tuesday afternoon in a two-vehicle accident northwest of Enid.
Darci Sander, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene of head and trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 1:30 p.m. at Willow and Boomer roads, about 2 miles west and 1 mile north of Enid.
According to the OHP report, Sander was driving a 2015 Ford Edge west on Willow, while Colton Wichert, 23, of Enid, was driving a Terragator north on Boomer. The vehicles collided at the uncontrolled intersection, according to the report, and Sander's vehicle rolled one-half time.
Wichert was not injured.
The report lists the condition of both drivers and the cause of the accident as under investigation. Sander was wearing a seat belt, but Wichert wasn't.
