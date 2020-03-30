Goltry man treated for accident injuries

A Goltry man suffered minor injures Monday in a two-vehicle collision at 10th and Garriott, according to an Enid Police Department traffic collision report.
The crash occurred at 11:47 a.m. when Jeffrey Combs, 40, of Enid, was southbound on 10th in a 2012 GMC 3500 and ran a red light, according to the report. Combs' vehicle struck a 2002 Mitsubishi Eclipse heading east on Garriott and driven by Tyler Byrd, 20, of Goltry.
Byrd was taken from the scene by Life EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, where he was treated for minor injuries and released.
Combs was cited for running the red light, and Byrd was cited for driving without a license, improper equipment and failure to wear a seat belt. Byrd's passenger also was cited for failure to wear a seat belt.
