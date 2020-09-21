Goltry man dies in Monday accident

GOLTRY, Okla. — A Goltry man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in Alfalfa County.
Rustin Jack Sturgeon, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene by Alfalfa County EMS personnel, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
The accident happened at 8:18 a.m. at the uncontrolled intersection of CR720 and Caddo.
According to the report, Sturgeon was driving a 1969 Chevrolet pickup east on CR720 when he failed to yield at the intersection and hit a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jackie Lynn Adkins, 74, of Ringwood. Sturgeon was ejected an unknown distance.
Adkins was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with trunk injuries, according to the report.
The condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal, according to the report. Neither was wearing a seat belt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.