ENID, Okla. — Neither Gehyman “Lee” Howard, 81, nor 64-year-old Deborah Cox ever expected to get married again, but life had other plans for the now-newlyweds.
The Golden Oaks Health Care Center residents got married Saturday after nearly a year of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other obstacles.
“I never dreamed of — neither one of us did — thinking about a spouse,” Cox said. “It’s a whole new experience.”
Although they had both lived at Golden Oaks, their paths first truly crossed when they were crowned King and Queen of the Golden Oaks Valentine’s Day banquet on Feb. 13, 2020, which was the last big event at Golden Oaks before the pandemic.
The royal couple, along with their families in attendance, ended up sitting together for dinner and began a relationship soon after. Betty Tuohy, a fellow Golden Oaks resident, said watching the couple reminded her of her and her late husband Michael.
“(Michael and I) were side-by-side like that for 68 years,” Tuohy said. “It’s been nice to see their friendship grow.”
The two began to fall in love, with Howard saying he loves everything about Cox, and she said she fell in love with him because “he laughs a lot” and makes her laugh, too, often joking about the height difference between the two.
Not wanting to waste any time, they set a wedding date for May 10. Lori Coonrod, public relations director at Golden Oaks, said the couple “wanted to spend as much time together as possible.”
Staff delayed the ceremony due to COVID-19 restrictions, thinking the pandemic and its restrictions would not last as long as it has.
The couple was patient with the pandemic and didn’t mind just spending every day together as “best friends,” playing dominoes, eating dinner or just sitting together, usually laughing. As a nonprofit Christian community, Golden Oaks allows only married couples to share a room together, so the couple spent a lot of time outside or in the halls, Coonrod said.
Coonrod said Howard is known around the facility for catching people off guard and making everyone laugh, and the jokester found a “mischievous” partner in crime with Cox.
“You watch her,” Howard said with a laugh as he looked over at his new bride. “She’ll put ice down your pants — she’ll do everything.”
COVID-19 moved from a “threat to a reality” in August 2020, Coonrod said. Both staff and residents at Golden Oaks tested positive for the virus at some point, but Cox and Howard remained COVID-19-free and healthy throughout the past year.
By November, Coonrod said leadership in the community decided they “needed some good news” as the nursing home was “clear of cases and restrictions began to lift.” They began planning the wedding, but there was another hurdle to jump over.
Howard’s ID, which was needed for the marriage certificate, had expired, and although restrictions were lifting, residents still were not allowed to leave the center except for vital medical appointments.
Toward the end of January, when the couple was beginning to “lose hope” they would ever get married, Coonrod said they discovered an online application to renew Howard’s ID. On Jan. 22, the account said the request had been received and his ID was on the way.
The couple waited every day by the mail, anxiously awaited for the day it would arrive. The ID was finally delivered March 1, and the couple and staff began planning the wedding.
“We worked hard for this one,” Coonrod said. “Things did just fall into place.”
Tuohy actually composed a song, which she named “My Tune,” just for the ceremony. Tuohy has an electronic piano she plays to help her with arthritis and plays “simple pieces,” but one night before the wedding, a tune came into her head and flowed from her fingers.
“I worked on those four notes, and then off of those four notes, and let (my left hand) come in as chords with the notes, and it worked out,” Tuohy said. “I was really pleased with that … Two nights before the wedding, I piddled around … and then I just started with these fingers going, not on the same keys, but on different keys, up and down and back together, and it sounded like church bells.”
Several Golden Oaks residents and staff attended the March 13 wedding — Howard said he was “shocked” by the amount of people there, who were all spaced out in the dining room to allow for social distancing.
“I’ve never seen so many wheelchairs at a wedding before,” Tuohy said.
Just before the wedding, the beauty and barber shop at Golden Oaks had opened up to the residents again, so many of the residents who attended had recently got their hair done and dressed up for the ceremony.
But nobody compared to Cox, Tuohy said.
A staff member lent Cox a wedding dress for the ceremony and had it altered for her. The princess-style gown was complete with a long train and a veil, and Cox got her makeup done, a manicure and a “beautiful up-do” to go with it.
“I had a hard time keeping my eye on my keyboard because (Cox) was so beautiful coming down that aisle,” Tuohy said. “It was just what a bride should look like.”
When Howard saw her, he was speechless.
“My mouth dropped down, and I didn’t say nothing,” he said.
Coonrod said Howard got a little “choked up” while reading his vows, “melting the hearts” of everyone in attendance, including family members who watched from the outdoor patio or via Facetime.
Tuohy said the entire day, from the ceremony to reception, was beautiful, with spring themes, a unity candle, sparkling cider toasts and a tiered wedding cake, which the “golden couple” fed to each other.
Now, a few days into their marriage, Cox said she and Howard are doing “good.”
“They haven’t stopped laughing,” Coonrod said.
